Jun 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 2000 SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4600 2000 PNB - DEC 2014 CARE A1+ 8.7000 1500 PNB - MAR 2015 CARE A1+ 8.7500 2500 INDIAN BANK BANKS 06-Apr-15 FITCH A1+ 8.9000 2870 INDIAN BANK BANKS 16-Apr-15 FITCH A1+ 8.9000 1950 J&K BANK BANKS & MF 05-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.9700 490 INDUSIND BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.9700 500 INDUSIND BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 500 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9500 700 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com