BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Aug 25 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MFS 17-Oct-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7750 5000 ALLAHABAD BK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7500 5000 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 24-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 350 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA BANK 24-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 1000 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 29-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.0200 100 ING VYSYA BK BANK 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1500 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme