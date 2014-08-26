Aug 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6900 2000 ALLAHABAD BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7100 5000 OBC MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 5000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK MFS 10-Nov-14 CARE A1+ 8.8000 3000 J&K BANK BANKS 27-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8300 2500 CORPORATION BANK BANKS 01-Dec-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.6800 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com