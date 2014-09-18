UPDATE 1-China steel extends gains amid potential output curbs ahead of summit
* BHP cuts full-year iron ore production guidance (Updates prices)
Sep 18 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SOUTH INDIAN BK MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5500 2000 ALLAHABAD BK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6700 2000 ALLAHABAD BK - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6800 2000 UCO BANK BANKS & MFS 02-Dec-14 CARE A1+ 8.6700 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* BHP cuts full-year iron ore production guidance (Updates prices)
Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Designs