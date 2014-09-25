BRIEF-Kreon Finnancial Services invests in Kreon Infotech
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
Sep 25 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- DENA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6100 2000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.5800 1500 IDBI BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4350 18500 BK OF MAHARASHTRA - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6200 750 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)