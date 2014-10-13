Oct 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3200 3000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7000 4000 ANDHRA BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.0000 5000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com