Dec 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 04-Mar-15 ICRA A1+ 8.4500 7000 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 23-Mar-15 ICRA A1+ 8.4500 1000 SYNDICATE BK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4200 1250 BK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 02-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 2000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 02-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 1000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 02-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 1000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA BANK 02-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 2000 BK OF MAHARASHTRA BANK 02-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 500 BK OF MAHARASHTRA BANK 26-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4100 3000 IDBI BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4400 10000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com