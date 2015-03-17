Mar 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- UCO BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.5900 5000 BK OF BARODA - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5550 - VIJAYA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.6000 3000 CANARA BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.5550 - OBC BANKS 22-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 5000 OBC BANKS 22-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 1000 OBC BANKS 22-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 1000 OBC BANKS 25-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 250 OBC BANKS 26-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 500 OBC BANKS 27-May-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 2500 EXIM BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com