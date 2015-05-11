BRIEF-CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
May 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK * BANKS & MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3600 2500 P&S BANK * BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3600 2500 ============================================================================================ NOTE: * VALUE DATE IS 15-MAY-2015
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share