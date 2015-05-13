May 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BANK - 2 MTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3000 2500 21-May-15 ALLAHABAD BANK - 2 MTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2950 10250 - ALLAHABAD BANK - 3 MTHS ICRA A1+ 8.3050 3500 22-May-15 SIB MF 3 MTHS CARE A1+ 8.4000 3000 21-May-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com