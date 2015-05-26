BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
May 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9900 5000 - SYNDICATE BK BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9500 20000 - SIB BKS & MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0300 2000 JUN-15 UNION BANK - 03-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9100 1750 05-Jun-15 VIJAYA BANK MF 70 DAYS CARE A1+ 8.0000 3000 29-May-15 VIJAYA BANK MF 07-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.9800 250 29-May-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)