May 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9900 5000 - SYNDICATE BK BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9500 20000 - SIB BKS & MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0300 2000 JUN-15 UNION BANK - 03-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9100 1750 05-Jun-15 VIJAYA BANK MF 70 DAYS CARE A1+ 8.0000 3000 29-May-15 VIJAYA BANK MF 07-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.9800 250 29-May-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com