May 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
UNION BK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9300 5000 -
SIB MFS 31-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 8.0200 2000 01-Jun-15
SYNDICATE BK BKS 10-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.9300 1000 02-Jun-15
============================================================================================
