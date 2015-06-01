BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Jun 1 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BKS & MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8600 5000 - CORPORATION BANK BKS & MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8025 2000 08-Jun-15 CENTRAL BANK MF 04-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.8500 3000 05-Jun-15 VIJAYA BANK MF 10-Aug-15 CARE A1+ 7.8600 5000 05-Jun-15 UCO BANK CORPORATE 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8050 1000 02-Jun-15 BOM MFS 02-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 3000 03-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7