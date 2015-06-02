MEDIA-Heineken eyes Vijay Mallya's pledged shares in United Breweries - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jun 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK - 01-Jun-16 CARE A1+ 8.2000 250 04-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.060 111.96 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3932 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.062 +0.26 Korean won* 1130.500* 1137.9* +0.65 Baht 34.420 34.49 +0.