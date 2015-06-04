Jun 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SIB BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8600 250 09-Jun-15
SIB BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8600 1750 10-Jun-15
SB HYDERABAD BKS 05-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 7.7500 9750 09-Jun-15
SB HYDERABAD BKS 07-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.7500 4750 09-Jun-15
CORPORATION BANK BKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7700 6000 08-Jun-15
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page :
For Primary Market CD Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com