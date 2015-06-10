Jun 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 6000 - BOI - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 5000 - UCO BANK - 14-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.7800 2500 15-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com