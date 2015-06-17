Jun 17 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
P&S BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8350 6000 22-Jun-15
P&S BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8350 6000 24-Jun-15
BK OF INDIA - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 5000 19-Jun-15
SIB - 04-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.8650 1000 29-Jun-15
UCO BANK BKS,MFS,CORP 04-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.8000 250 18-Jun-15
UCO BANK BKS,MFS,CORP 04-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.8000 750 19-Jun-15
UCO BANK BKS,MFS,CORP 04-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.8000 2000 29-Jun-15
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page :
For Primary Market CD Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com