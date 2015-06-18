Jun 18 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BK OF INDIA BANKS 28-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7700 2000 22-Jun-15 CORPORATION BK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7600 5000 26-Jun-15 CENTRAL BANK MF 04-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.7900 2000 29-Jun-15 SIB - 11-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.8650 500 29-Jun-15 BK OF INDIA BANKS 15-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7600 3600 22-Jun-15 BK OF INDIA BANKS 15-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 2000 22-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com