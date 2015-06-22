Jun 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM - 07-Jul-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.6500 1000 29-Jun-15 IDBI BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7400 10000 - UCO BANK BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7400 3000 24-Jun-15 DENA BANK BKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7700 10000 - VIJAYA BANK BKS & MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7800 6000 - CORPORATION BK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7475 2000 29-Jun-15 CORPORATION BK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7475 2000 30-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com