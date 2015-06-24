Jun 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7300 2500 25-Jun-15 OBC MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5950 5500 07-Jul-15 CORPORATION BK BKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7100 4000 26-Jun-15 INDUSIND BK BKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7600 5000 29-Jun-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com