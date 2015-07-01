BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
Jul 1 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AXIS BANK MF 28-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7000 2500 02-Jul-15 AXIS BANK MF 28-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7000 4500 03-Jul-15 ============================================================================================
* Gold edges up from 7-week low hit earlier in the session * Spot gold still targets $1,209- technicals * Specs cut bullish COMEX gold, silver positions * Euro hits 6-month high vs dollar (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, May 8 Gold edged up on Monday on bargain-hunting after dipping to a seven-week low earlier in the session and as the euro strengthened after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.