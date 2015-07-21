BRIEF-Panasonic Carbon India recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage:
Jul 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIB - 02-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.7400 2000 04-Aug-15 ============================================================================================
KARACHI, Pakistan, May 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. The following are the grade and staple margins for May 1 to May 31, 2017: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/