(Correcting the Maturity and Value dates for ANDHRA BANK's CD deal.) Jul 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK BK & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.9600 2500 03-Aug-15 ANDHRA BANK - 29-Jul-16 CARE A1+ 7.9500 2250 30-Jul-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com