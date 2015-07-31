(Correcting the Maturity and Value dates for ANDHRA BANK's CD deal.)
Jul 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
VIJAYA BANK BK & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.9600 2500 03-Aug-15
ANDHRA BANK - 29-Jul-16 CARE A1+ 7.9500 2250 30-Jul-15
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page :
For Primary Market CD Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com