GRAINS-Corn retreats from 6-day high, USDA forecasts caps losses

SYDNEY, May 11 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, although losses were checked by forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for smaller-than-expected global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel, having gained 2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.74 a bushel - the hi