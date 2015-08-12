Aug 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4400 6000 - IDBI BANK BKS & MFS FEB 2016 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 2000 - IDBI BANK BKS & MFS JUN 2016 CRISIL A1+ 7.7800 6500 - ANDHRA BANK - 11-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 7.8600 1500 14-Aug-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com