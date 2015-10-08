BRIEF-Consolidated Construction Consortium approvesd S4A scheme of co
* Says approved S4A of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 8 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 250 12-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says approved S4A of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 01.00/03.00 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 5) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ------------------------------------