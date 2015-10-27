Oct 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK MFS 01-Jan-16 CARE A1+ 7.2700 2500 30-Oct-15 AXIS BANK BKS & MFS 26-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 2650 28-Oct-15 AXIS BANK BKS & MFS 27-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 2650 29-Oct-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com