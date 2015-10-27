Oct 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
VIJAYA BANK MFS 01-Jan-16 CARE A1+ 7.2700 2500 30-Oct-15
AXIS BANK BKS & MFS 26-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 2650 28-Oct-15
AXIS BANK BKS & MFS 27-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 2650 29-Oct-15
============================================================================================
