Oct 29 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 28-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.0700 5000 30-Oct-15
IDBI BANK BKS & CORP 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2600 1250 -
CORPORATION BK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2600 3000 -
============================================================================================
