Oct 29 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 28-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.0700 5000 30-Oct-15 IDBI BANK BKS & CORP 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2600 1250 - CORPORATION BK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2600 3000 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com