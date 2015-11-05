Nov 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ANDHRA BANK BKS,MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2500 1750 09-Nov-15
SIB BKS,MFS 12-Jan-15 CARE A1+ 7.3300 1250 09-Nov-15
SIB BKS,MFS 12-Jan-15 CARE A1+ 7.3300 750 10-Nov-15
SIB BKS,MFS 13-Jan-15 CARE A1+ 7.3300 2000 13-Nov-15
IDBI BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2900 24000 -
P&S BANK BKS,MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2900 8000 09-Nov-15
============================================================================================
