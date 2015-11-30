Nov 30 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC - 28-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 - - OBC - 29-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 - - OBC - 01-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 - - OBC - 02-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 - - OBC - 03-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 - - OBC - 29-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.2800 - - FIRSTRAND BK MF 29-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 500 30-Nov-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com