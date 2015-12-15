Dec 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
OBC BKS & MFS 2/3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3800 20000 -
SIB BKS & MFS EARLY MAR CARE A1+ 7.4700 2000 21-Dec-15
VIJAYA BANK BKS & MFS 18-Feb-16 CARE A1+ 7.4200 2500 18-Dec-15
SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.3800 5000 23-Dec-15
