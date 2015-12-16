Dec 16 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SYNDICATE BK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ (7.3500- 23000 - 7.3750) ALLAHABAD BANK - 10-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3750 5000 23-Dec-15 ALLAHABAD BANK - 15-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3700 5000 28-Dec-15 ALLAHABAD BANK - 10-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3500 5000 28-Dec-15 ALLAHABAD BANK - 10-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3300 2000 28-Dec-15 P&S BANK - EARLY MAR ICRA A1+ 7.3600 10000 - CORPORATION BK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3400 10000 28-Dec-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com