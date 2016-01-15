(Repeating to add ANDHRA BANK deal)

Jan 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE

YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB PATIALA BANKS 15-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.6300 2000 18-Jan-16 ANDHRA BANK BKS,MFS 21-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 7.7000 1500 19-Jan-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com