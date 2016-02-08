BRIEF-India's Zomato says about 17 mln user records stolen from co's database - blog
* India's Zomato says about 17 million user records from co's database were stolen - blog
Feb 8 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CORPORATION BK - MAR 2016 CRISIL A1+ 7.3500 5000 - ============================================================================================
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage: