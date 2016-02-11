BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add NABARD primary CD deal) Feb 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM BANK MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 12000 24-Feb-16 IDBI BANK - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 6000 - IDBI BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.1800 6500 - NABARD - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 20000 15-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's central bank is taking an increasingly hands-on approach to whipping lenders back into shape. As part of a broader plan to fix the country's $150 billion bad debt problem, the Reserve Bank of India now says it is exploring the idea of picking credit agencies to rate outstanding stressed loans, and help to pay for the job. It is a bid to stop borrowers shopping for good scores. The idea could force agencies to adapt, or it may muddy the RBI's role