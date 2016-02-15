Feb 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BKS, MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2000 4000 17-Feb-16 P&S BANK BKS, MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2000 5000 18-Feb-16 ALLAHABAD BANK BANKS 04-Apr-16 ICRA A1+ 8.1400 7500 17-Feb-16 ALLAHABAD BANK BANKS 05-Apr-16 ICRA A1+ 8.1400 2500 18-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com