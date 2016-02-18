Feb 18 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ANDHRA BK - 22-Apr-16 CARE A1+ 8.0700 500 22-Feb-16
CORPORATION BK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 5000 -
SIB - 09-May-16 CARE A1+ 8.4400 500 -
SIB - 16-May-16 CARE A1+ 8.4400 500 -
SIB - 24-May-16 CARE A1+ 8.4400 4000 -
