BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
Mar 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB MYSORE - 06-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 3000 29-Mar-16 VIJAYA BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.0500 3900 - CORPORATION BK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 - - VIJAYA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2600 3500 - BOM - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 3250 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.