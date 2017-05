PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. political crisis deepens

(Adds quotes, updates prices) * Gold marks highest level since May 1 * Wednesday's about 2 pct jump biggest for gold since June last year * Gold may retrace to a support at $1,252 per ounce- technicals * Dollar index hovers near six-month lows By Vijaykumar Vedala May 18 Gold prices held steady on Thursday after touching an over two week high, buoyed by political turmoil in the United States and tempered expectations for an aggressive string of U.S. interest