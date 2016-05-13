May 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIB BANKS 01-Sep-16 CARE A1+ 7.3500 2000 17-May-16 FEDERAL BANK - 3 MTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3300 1500 20-May-16 FEDERAL BANK - MAR 2017 CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 1000 18-May-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com