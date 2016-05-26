BRIEF-India's JSW Steel says total CAPEX for next 3 yrs at 268 bln rupees
* Exec says expect 5 percent demand growth for steel in 2017/18
May 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1600 2000 - SIB - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2800 6250 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Exec says expect 5 percent demand growth for steel in 2017/18
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------