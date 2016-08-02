Aug 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
VIJAYA BANK - 04-Oct-16 CARE A1+ 6.5700 5000 05-Aug-16
ANDHRA BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.2200 - -
ANDHRA BANK - JUN 2017 CARE A1+ 7.1400 - -
EXIM BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 10000 -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page :
For Primary Market CD Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com