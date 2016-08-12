Aug 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
UCO BANK MFS 06-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.9100 2500 16-Aug-16
============================================================================================
