Aug 30 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FEDERAL BANK BKS 15-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 3000 31-Aug-16 FEDERAL BANK BKS 25-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6600 5000 31-Aug-16 AXIS BANK MFS 23-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.7700 1250 31-Aug-16 AXIS BANK BKS 29-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.7700 250 31-Aug-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com