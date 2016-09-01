Sep 1 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
P&S BANK BKS 2-3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6300 10000 -
SIB MFS 07-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.7200 2000 08-Sep-16
DENA BANK - 2-3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6200 5000 -
VIJAYA BANK MFS 03-Jan-17 CARE A1+ 6.9200 5000 06-Sep-16
============================================================================================
