BRIEF-India's PG Electroplast March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago
Sep 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK BKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5700 9500 - INDIAN BANK BKS 16-Dec-16 IND A1+ 6.5300 2000 19-Sep-16 AXIS BANK - JAN END CRISIL A1+ 6.9300 10000 - ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5800 - - ANDHRA BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.2000 - - FEDERAL BANK - 15-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 3000 16-Sep-16 FEDERAL BANK - 31-Aug-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.2800 750 16-Sep-16 OBC - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5600 10000 16-Sep-16 ============================================================================================
KARACHI, Pakistan, May 15 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,800 to 6,925 rupees per maund. T