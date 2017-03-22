(Repeating to add SIDBI Primary CD deal.) Mar 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC BANK BKS & MFS 20-Jun-17 CARE A1+ 6.2500 27750 22-Mar-17 VIJAYA BANK BANKS 24-Apr-17 CARE A1+ 6.2200 3000 23-Mar-17 IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 - 22-Mar-17 SIDBI MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 1100 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com