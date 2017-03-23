(Repeating to add OBC Primary CD deals) Mar 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KARUR VYSYA BK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 3000 22-Mar-17 FEDERAL BANK - 24-Apr-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 - - FEDERAL BANK - 02-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 - - FEDERAL BANK - 23-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 - - VIJAYA BANK - 26-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.2350 3500 27-Mar-17 OBC BANKS 24-Apr-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2400 3550 - OBC BANKS 28-Apr-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2400 3050 - ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com