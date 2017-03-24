Mar 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for the deal date 23-Mar-2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK MF 19-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.2400 5000 29-Mar-17 VIJAYA BANK MF 31-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.2300 5000 29-Mar-17 OBC - 19-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 8000 - OBC - 26-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 7000 27-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com