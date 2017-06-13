BRIEF-Shriram EPC gets orders worth 1.65 bln rupees under water management business
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 6.6550 15000 14-Jun-17
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.